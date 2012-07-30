ROME Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon underwent treatment for a broken foot in a Rome hospital on Monday after falling from a scooter at the weekend while on holiday on the picturesque Italian island of Capri.

Fillon, favourite to become leader of former President Nicolas Sarkozy's conservative UMP party, was flown by helicopter on Sunday to Rome's Villa Stuart, which specialises in orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine, after the accident.

The 58-year-old trapped his foot under his scooter after skidding and falling over, sources close to Fillon told Reuters.

Hospital officials said he was in good condition after being operated on by doctors Pierpaolo Mariani and Attilio Santucci, the same surgeons who treated Roma soccer star Francesco Totti and French footballer Philippe Mexes.

"He will be able to continue his political campaign, although all will depend on what the doctors say," sources close to Fillon said. He would return to France in the next few days.

A hospital spokesman said Fillon was visited on Monday by Ferrari Chairman Luca di Montezemolo, with whom sportscar fan Fillon had been holidaying when the accident occurred.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella and Sophie Louet; Writing by Vickey Buffery; Editing by Jon Boyle)