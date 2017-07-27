FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 4:09 PM / 2 days ago

France's Macron calls Italy's Gentiloni to discuss STX, Libya, migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron meets Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France May 21, 2017.Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni received a "friendly" phone call on Thursday from French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the STX France shipyard, Libya and immigration, Gentiloni's office said.

Relations between the two EU allies has been strained this month by a number of issues, including France's decision to block a bid by Italian state-owned shipbuilder Fincantieri to buy a controlling stake in STX France.

Rome has also felt slighted by France's diplomatic moves in Libya and annoyed by Macron's refusal to take in migrants who have poured across the Mediterranean into Italy in recent years.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Isla Binnie

