Dozens killed in fighting among jihadists in Syria
BEIRUT Dozens of fighters have been killed in two days of fighting between rival jihadist factions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
MILAN The Gaddafi family assets seized in Italy are held by the Libyan Investment Authority and include a 1.25 percent stake in Italy's bank UniCredit, a senior official of Italian tax police told Reuters on Wednesday.
The assets, worth a total of 1.1 billion euros, also include LIA's 0.58 percent stake in Eni and a stake of around 2 percent in Finmeccanica, Lieutenant Colonel Gavino Putzu said.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
BEIRUT Dozens of fighters have been killed in two days of fighting between rival jihadist factions in northwestern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Tuesday.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon faced a fresh party rebellion on Tuesday after some 40 lawmakers demanded a "crisis" meeting to discuss his fate amid fears a fake work scandal could derail their bid to win the election.
GENEVA Soldiers targeting the Kamwina Nsapu militia group in central Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least 101 people between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13, including 39 women, the U.N. said on Tuesday.