ROME Italy's economy shrank slightly in the third quarter, broadly as expected, adding to recent signs that the country's longest post war recession is bottoming out but marking the ninth consecutive quarter of contraction.

Gross domestic product fell 0.1 percent following a 0.3 contraction in the second quarter, and dropped 1.9 percent on an annual basis, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Thursday.

A Reuters survey of analysts had pointed to a third quarter fall of 0.1 percent quarter on quarter, down 1.8 percent annually.

ISTAT revised down second quarter data to show a 2.2 percent annual decline, originally reported as -2.1 percent, while the 0.3 percent quarterly fall was unrevised.

ISTAT gave no numerical breakdown of GDP components with its preliminary estimate, saying only that activity had contracted in the service sector and agriculture, but had expanded in industry.

It said so called "acquired growth" at the end of the third quarter stood at -1.9 percent.

This means that if GDP posts a flat quarterly reading in the final quarter of 2013, over the whole year it will be down 1.9 percent from 2012.

Italy has been one of the worlds most sluggish economies for the last two decades. The economy contracted by 2.5 percent in 2012 has posted average growth of less than zero since 2002.

Recent hard data on industrial output and orders have been disappointing, failing to confirm signs of improvement in consumer and business confidence.

However, the government and most independent forecasters still expect growth to return in the fourth quarter on the back of a broader recovery in Europe and globally.

The Treasury's chief economist Lorenzo Codogno told Reuters this week that the Treasury's current forecast was for 0.3 percent growth in the fourth quarter, but "it could be higher" if companies made full use of the Treasury's recent payments of arrears to private sector suppliers.

He said growth as strong as 0.5 percent was plausible in the fourth quarter.

The government is forecasting growth of 1.1 percent in 2014, but most analysts are less upbeat. The median forecast of more than 20 economists polled by Reuters last month pointed to 2014 growth of just 0.