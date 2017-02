ROME German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble will come to Italy to see parliament's approval of a European Union pact to tighten budget controls and an Italian official will head to Germany to do the same, an Italian government official said on Thursday.

Italy and Germany want to show their "strong alliance" with the visits, which are planned to happen at the same time, a senior official at Italy's Ministry for European Affairs told a conference in Rome.

A date for the visits has not yet been set, a government source said.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, writing by Catherine Hornby)