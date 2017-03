Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi looks on during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

ROME A split in the centre-right party of Silvio Berlusconi means the Italian government will be more stable, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Monday.

On Saturday Berlusconi said his Forza Italia (FI) may no longer back Letta, but a group supportive of the coalition defected from the party, leaving him without the numbers to bring the government down.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Naomi O'Leary)