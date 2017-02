ROME A man armed with a rifle took 15 people hostage at a tax collection office near the northern Italian city of Bergamo on Thursday before freeing all but one of them, police said.

The incident occurred at the local office of Equitalia, which collects fines and taxes. The man said his final captive would not be released unless he was allowed to speak to the press, state news agency ANSA reported.

The man shouted that he was in financial trouble and threatened to shoot himself, ANSA said.

(Reporting by Ilaria Polleschi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)