BARI, Italy A violent storm hit a troubled ILVA steel plant in southern Italy on Wednesday, injuring around 20 workers, leaving one missing and adding to disruption at the huge site, which is already caught up in a widening pollution scandal.

The tornado rolled off the sea and hit the port city of Taranto, bringing down a chimney stack and damaging a warehouse and lighthouse at the factory's docks, the company said in a statement.

Divers were searching for a worker who was unaccounted for after a dockside crane collapsed. Three others on the crane were rescued.

Europe's largest steel plant had already stopped production and faces the threat of permanent closure after magistrates this week seized semi-finished material and steel in a corruption investigation linked to the environmental scandal.

The particle-laden fumes and airborne waste pumped out by the plant are blamed for abnormally high levels of cancer and respiratory diseases in the region. The company denies that its operations are responsible.

Environment Minister Corrado Clini insisted on Wednesday that the government would save the plant, saying its closure would have devastating effects on the wider economy.

"Risking industrial production in the steel sector means creating a domino effect in economic and social terms," he told parliament in a speech. "Closing ILVA at Taranto would be to do a big favour to international competitors, which produce under environmental rules that are worse than the ones we are imposing."

The Italian cabinet will pass legislation to force a clean-up of the site, Clini said. The plant employs some 12,000 people and another 8,000 depend on it for work, in a poor region where jobs are scarce and unemployment runs well above the national average.

Clini said earlier that he thought a solution would be reached in time for a meeting with company management on Thursday. He said he expects the cabinet to approve a decree putting previously agreed clean-up measures into law.

"We are trying to implement what we have already decided," Clini told Canale 5 television, a day before a meeting between Prime Minister Mario Monti, unions and company management to resolve the standoff.

The two-year, 3 billion-euro clean-up programme agreed last month to secure environmental clearance for the plant should be completed without interference, Clini said. He has been battling to save the plant, putting him at odds with Taranto prosecutors.

"Cleaning up the site, laying down how the clean-up has to be carried out and how the site has to be managed to ensure that environmental and health protection standards are met are up to the government," he said. "It's not up to magistrates."

Magistrates placed the plant's blast furnaces under special administration in July. The crisis heightened when they seized the plant's output earlier this week. That led ILVA to shut down the cold-rolling section that transforms raw steel into plates and tubes.

ILVA produced 8.5 million tonnes of steel in 2011, nearly 30 percent of Italy's total output, and concern is growing about the effect of a shutdown on the rest of Italian manufacturing. Workers at an ILVA processing plant near Genoa in northern Italy say the plant will last just four days without steel from the southern plant.

Judges have also ordered the arrest of seven people, including the chairman of the company which controls ILVA, on suspicion that they bribed officials to cover up the scale of the health and environmental damage.

ILVA insists that the plant complies fully with environmental standards and denies that its operations have caused health problems.

