ROME The Italian government will have a plan to save the ILVA steel plant, Europe's largest, in time for a meeting with management this week, environment minister Corrado Clini said on Tuesday.

"We are working to resolve this situation quickly, and I think we will have a solution ready for Thursday," Clini said.

Thursday's meeting between Prime Minister Mario Monti and the steel factory's management was called after a court ordered its output to be seized over allegations of an environmental disaster, which the company said would force it to close.

A sensitive issue for the technocrat government, the case involves some 20,000 jobs in a region already struck by high unemployment and economic stagnation.

Plant workers who turned up for work on Tuesday found its gates locked, though several hundred got in and began a sit-in.

On Monday, prosecutors ordered the arrest of seven people on suspicion of bribing officials to cover up a health and environmental scandal at the sprawling site in Taranto in southern Italy, where toxic emissions have been blamed for abnormally high cancer rates and respiratory diseases.

The arrests were an escalation in a stand-off between courts and the government over the issue, which last month gave ILVA authorization to continue operations on condition that it cut emissions and cleaned up the plant. ILVA denies its operations are connected with mortality rates.

ILVA has been seen as a test case of the government's ability to protect Italy's heavy industry and preserve one of a shrinking number of major manufacturing employers in the poor and underdeveloped south.

