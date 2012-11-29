ROME The Italian cabinet will pass a decree on Friday to keep Europe's biggest steel plant ILVA open, according to a union source present at a meeting between the government and company management to secure its future.
"Tomorrow we will bring a decree to the cabinet of ministers," Prime Minister Mario Monti said, according to a union source present at the meeting.
"It will be rigorously enforced," Monti added.
Monti and key ministers met with company management on Thursday to hammer out a plan over the future of the plant, threatened with closure and the loss of 20,000 jobs over an alleged environmental disaster.
(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)