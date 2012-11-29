People walk past damaged cars after a storm in Taranto November 28, 2012. A violent storm hit a troubled ILVA steel plant in southern Italy on Wednesday, injuring around 20 workers, leaving one missing and adding to disruption at the huge site, which is already caught up in... REUTERS/Renato Ingenito

ROME The Italian cabinet will pass a decree on Friday to keep Europe's biggest steel plant ILVA open, according to a union source present at a meeting between the government and company management to secure its future.

"Tomorrow we will bring a decree to the cabinet of ministers," Prime Minister Mario Monti said, according to a union source present at the meeting.

"It will be rigorously enforced," Monti added.

Monti and key ministers met with company management on Thursday to hammer out a plan over the future of the plant, threatened with closure and the loss of 20,000 jobs over an alleged environmental disaster.

(Reporting by Naomi O'Leary)