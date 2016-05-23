ROME Italian banks need to take additional measures to reduce their stock of non-performing loans over the medium term and should be required to produce regular updates of their NPL strategy, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

In a report on Italy, the IMF said further consolidation was important to improve efficiency in the Italian financial system, which is weighed down by some 360 billion euros (278 billion pounds) of doubtful loans, equivalent to almost a quarter of the country's gross domestic product.

"Bank supervisors should ensure that banks' future investments are based solely on commercial considerations," the IMF said after their annual meeting with authorities in Rome.

