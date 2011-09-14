CORTE FRANCA, Italy Spain and Italy are doing a lot to deal with their public finance problems but a joint international effort is also needed to stem contagion from the debt crisis, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of a conference, Arrigo Sadun, IMF representative for countries including Italy and Greece, said Italy's austerity package was challenging but realistic.

Sadun later added in an emailed statement that solving the international debt crisis would require "a collective effort" both nationally and internationally.

"This effort will also benefit Italy and Spain," he said.

Speaking at the conference, Sadun said that a return to Greece of representatives of three international bodies involved in the country's bailout -- the so-called troika -- would indicate that Athens was meeting the set conditions.

The troika comprises the IMF, the European Central Bank and the European Commission.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said this week the mission chiefs would return to Athens next Monday to resume talks, after Greece announced fiscal consolidation measures at the weekend.

The heads of the troika mission had left Greece at the beginning of September, leaving behind EU Commission and IMF technical staff based in Athens.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; additional reporting by Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes)