ROME An International Monetary Fund team will arrive in Italy in January to begin its special monitoring of the country's reform measures as it battles an acute debt crisis, Italian officials said.

IMF Deputy Director Aasim Husain and European department adviser Antonio Spilimbergo are already in Italy to discuss the "methodology" of the fiscal monitoring, said two officials with knowledge of this week's discussions.

At a G20 summit in Cannes, France, in early November, Italy invited the IMF to control its implementation of measures aimed at paying down debt and stimulating growth in an attempt to regain investors' confidence as Italian bond yields soared.

The IMF mission was announced after former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi sent a letter to the EU in which he promised broad reforms without backing them up with legislation.

"The IMF surveillance will be focused on the reforms the executive is carrying out," said one source, referring to new Prime Minister Mario Monti's 33 billion euro (£27.6 billion) austerity package.

"It will be a long-term monitoring process," the source said.

