Workers are seen on top of a building under construction in a commercial area in Casalpusterlengo, near Cremona, Italy, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandin

ROME The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly raised its forecast for Italian economic growth on Monday, but warned that the euro zone's third-largest economy still faces risks.

The IMF said it now expected 1.1 percent growth in 2016, slightly above its previous 1.0 percent forecast, and expansion of about 1.25 percent in 2017-18.

"Risks are tilted to the downside," the fund said after its annual meeting with authorities in Rome.

It listed financial market volatility, a possible British exit from the European Union, a surge in refugees, and slowing global trade as risk factors.

The new 2016 prediction brings the IMF's forecast into line with that of Italy's national statistics office, which is slightly below the 1.2 percent growth the government foresees.

Nominal growth might be too weak to "firmly unwind financial fragilities and balance sheets could remain a source of vulnerability, as their repair would occur over a protracted period," the IMF said.

Italy posted 0.8 percent economic growth in 2015, its first year of expansion after three years in recession. The current growth trend indicates output would only return to 2007 levels by the mid-2020s, the IMF said.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)