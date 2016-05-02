NEW DELHI Italian marine Salvatore Girone, one of two sailors under investigation over the killing of two Indian fishermen during an anti-piracy mission in 2012, can return home, the Indian foreign ministry said on Monday.

A U.N. arbitration court hearing the case ruled earlier that India should release Girone, who has been detained in Delhi for more than four years.

"While remaining under the authority of the Supreme Court of India, he may return to Italy for the duration of the present arbitration," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The Tribunal confirmed Italy's obligation to return him to India in case it was found that India had jurisdiction over him in respect of the incident."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Andrew Roche)