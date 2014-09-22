A Maserati assembly staff member works at the Maserati car plant in Grugliasco, near Turin May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Sept 22 Italian seasonally adjusted industrial orders fell 1.5 percent month-on-month in July, following an identical 1.5 percent drop in June, data showed on Monday.

Orders fell 0.7 percent in unadjusted year-on-year terms after a 1.3 percent increase the month before, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

Industrial sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-on-month after a 0.2 percent rise in June, and were down a work-day adjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year.

The data are a further sign that Italy's economy is failing to emerge from a long recession.

ISTAT issued the data for July and June at the same time, having closed for a summer break during most of August.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)