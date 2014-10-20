A Maserati assembly staff member works at the Maserati car plant in Grugliasco, near Turin May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Oct 20, Italian seasonally adjusted industrial orders rose 1.5 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 1.5 percent fall in July and posting their first increase since April, data showed on Monday.

Orders fell 3.2 percent in unadjusted year-on-year terms after a 0.7 percent drop the month before, national statistics office ISTAT reported.

Industrial sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month after a 1.1 percent fall in July, but were down a work-day adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year.

The monthly rebound in orders in August followed three steep monthly falls and is unlikely to be seen as a real sign of recovery for Italy's stagnant economy.

Industrial output for August, issued by ISTAT earlier this month, increased 0.3 percent month-on-month after a 1.0 percent drop in July.

ISTAT gave the following details on orders and turnover in August and the previous two months.

