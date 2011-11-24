Romanian government survives no-confidence vote
BUCHAREST Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.
LONDON Italian sanctions prohibiting imports of crude oil from Iran are inevitable and will come at a cost to the region's oil companies, the director of Italy's oil industry body told Reuters on Thursday.
"There is nothing we can do to prevent sanctions, given the political orientation of the government today," said Pietro de Simone, director of Italy's Unione Petrolifera (UP).
Pressure from the United States to isolate Iran over its nuclear plan has mounted and the EU agreed in principle to new sanctions on Iranian people, assets and companies.
Italy relies on Iran for around 13 percent of its crude oil needs, equivalent to over 10 million tonnes per year (around 200,000 barrels per day), he said.
Sanctions on Iran would cut off another crucial source of heavy crude after a ban deliveries from Syria - which previously supplied Italy with around 3 percent of its oil - are already putting Italian companies under pressure.
"The problems faced will be both the complexity of sourcing alternative crudes as well as absorbing an increase in oil prices," de Simone said.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati)
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State gunmen killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday as they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels supported by Turkish armed forces have seized control of strategically important hills around the Islamic State-controlled town of al-Bab, Turkey's military said on Wednesday.