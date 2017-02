BRUSSELS Italy has recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations as it considers whether to close its embassy in Tehran, Foreign Minister Giulio Terzi said on Thursday.

"We have decided to recall the ambassador for consultations," Terzi told reporters. Students assaulted the British embassy in Tehran earlier this week, prompting the British government to evacuate all its staff.

Terzi had said on Wednesday that Italy may close its embassy and would be seeking Iranian guarantees for the safety of Italian diplomats.

(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio)