PARIS Italy is ready to back an EU oil embargo on Iran as long as it is imposed gradually and deliveries used to repay Tehran's debts to Italian energy firm ENI are exempted, Prime Minister Mario Monti said in an interview published on Wednesday.

European governments have agreed in principle to ban imports of Iranian oil, EU diplomats said Wednesday, dealing a blow to Tehran by crowning new Western sanctions just months before an Iranian election.

Speaking to Le Figaro newspaper, Monti said Rome would support the embargo if constructive dialogue with Tehran on its nuclear programme proved impossible.

"An embargo is conceivable as long as it's gradual and it excludes deliveries used to payback the billion euros worth of debt that Iran has with our national company ENI," Monti told the newspaper ahead of a visit to France on Thursday.

He said Italy imported 13 percent of its crude from Iran.

(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Daniel Flynn)