MILAN Italy has covered more than 70 percent of its debt issuance needs for 2011 which it expects to total 430 billion euros, the Treasury said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The remaining issuances for the current year are less than 30 percent of the total, to be distributed roughly 50-50 percent between medium-long and short-term securities," the Treasury said.

Reuters calculations based on the Treasury figures point to further debt issuance of less than 129 billion euros (114 billion pounds) for the remainder of the year.

Italy has come under pressure in the market since early July due to doubts over the sustainability of its debt -- running at around 120 percent of gross domestic product.

The Treasury was replying to a request for comment on a Wall Street Journal article on Wednesday which said Italy had yet to borrow 134.4 billion euros this year, or 48 percent of the 281.5 billion euros it hoped to raise in the bond market 2011.

"Data and figures reported in the August 31 article are wrong and, what is more serious, they are giving the reader a very misleading perception of the Italian funding capacity," the Treasury said.

The figures in the article did not seem to include the rollover of short-term paper, it added.

About 59 billion euros of short-term BOT bills mature by the end of 2011 and will need to be renewed.

Italian 10-year yields leapt above 6 percent in early August before the European Central Bank stepped in to buy Italian government bonds on the secondary market, driving yields back towards 5 percent.

Italy has to repay nearly 62 billion euros in short- and long-term debt coming due in September, according to the Treasury website.

A Treasury source said earlier this month that issuance in August and September would be of similar size in each month to the 31 billion euros issued in July.

The yield premium on 10-year Italian BTPs over benchmark German Bunds fell below 300 basis points on Wednesday afternoon, after Italy's Treasury detailed its debt issuance plans, according to Tradeweb data.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)