ROME Italy's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in September to 10.8 percent from a revised 10.6 percent the previous month, reaching its highest level since the monthly series began in 2004, data showed on Wednesday.

September's figure was in line with the median forecast of 10.8 percent in a Reuters survey.

The jobless rate among 15-24 year olds stood at 35.1 percent in September, up from 33.9 percent in August.

The employment rate fell to 56.9 percent from 57.0 percent the previous month.

Analysts say the real challenge for Italy is to increase its chronically low rates of employment and participation in the labour market, which are among the lowest in the industrialized world, especially among women, the young and the elderly.

(Reporting by Catherine Hornby)