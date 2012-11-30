ROME Italy's jobless rate rose to its highest level on record in October as businesses clamped down on staffing levels to cope with crumbling demand from consumers squeezed by recession.

The unemployment rate increased to 11.1 percent from 10.8 percent in September, reaching its highest level since the monthly series began in January 2004, statistics office ISTAT said on Friday.

The data underscores the task facing whoever succeeds technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti following a national election in March. Rising unemployment will be a crunch issue at the poll, which is expected to be won by the centre-left.

Workers and unionists have stepped up protests against the government in recent months as threatened closures at the Ilva steel plant in southern Italy, the Carbosulcis coal mine and Alcoa's aluminium plant in Sardinia have fuelled anger.

Joblessness had not been above 11 percent since the first quarter of 1999. Before January 2004 ISTAT only issued quarterly jobs data.

The economy has been in recession since mid-2011, weighed down by tax hikes and spending cuts introduced by Monti that were aimed at cutting the huge public debt but have eaten into family finances and knocked consumer confidence to a record low.

"Families are seeing their financial conditions deteriorate ... and more people are trying to find work. But that's difficult to manage in a recession," said Paolo Pizzoli, an economist at ING.

The youth unemployment rate also hit a new record high in October, the share of 15-24 year-olds without work jumping to 36.5 percent from 35.9 percent the previous month.

Companies are reluctant to give new recruits regular contracts because strong job protection means it is hard to fire them. So young people tend to move from one temporary contract to the next, and opportunities have dried up in the recession.

Monti tried to address the problem with a hotly contested labour reform passed in the summer, but critics say that by increasing the discretion of judges to decide in labour disputes the reform has made the system more complicated.

October's unemployment figure was above the median forecast of 10.9 percent in a Reuters survey.

The national employment rate was stable at 56.9 percent.

Analysts say the biggest challenge for Italy's labour market remains the need to increase its rates of employment and participation, which are among the lowest in the industrialized world, especially among women, the young and the elderly.

