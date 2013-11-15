Italian Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri speaks at a news conference during an official visit in Tunis, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili

ROME Italian Justice Minister Anna Maria Cancellieri faced renewed pressure on Friday to resign over claims that she used her influence to get the daughter of a disgraced insurance magnate out of jail.

Cancellieri's departure could create tension in Prime Minister Enrico Letta's fragile right-left coalition, which is under strain from a looming vote to expel centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from parliament for tax fraud.

Cancellieri, a former senior police official, is not a member of either main party, but a resignation might complicate the handling of Berlusconi's potential expulsion or trigger bickering over who should replace her.

She first came under pressure this month from reports that she had called officials to express concerns for the health of the imprisoned daughter of Salvatore Ligresti, who was himself in jail, and try to secure her release.

Her denial before members of the Senate was backed up by the Turin prosecutor's office and accepted by Letta.

But Italian media have this week reported that Cancellieri had more conversations with the Ligresti family, with whom she has had personal ties for decades, than she admitted to parliament.

Gianni Cuperlo, a candidate to lead Letta's left-wing Democratic Party (PD), told La7 television on Friday that Cancellieri should consider "whether the conditions still exist to go forward ... in her role as justice minister".

Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi, another contender to lead the PD, has already urged her to resign, and parliament is set to vote on November 21 on a motion of no-confidence in Cancellieri put forward by the opposition 5-Star Movement.

The Ligresti family, once one of Italy's most powerful business clans, has been at the centre of a scandal involving accusations of false accounting and market manipulation around the insurance group Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI. Several members of the family were arrested in July.

Some of the minister's phone calls were recorded as part of a Turin probe into Fondiaria-SAI, which the Ligresti family controlled until last year.

Prosecutors have repeatedly said the minister's actions had no influence on Giulia Ligresti's release. They say her health was found to have been at risk in jail and that she agreed a plea bargain.

(Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Kevin Liffey)