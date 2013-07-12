ROME Italy's government said on Friday it would revoke a deportation order against the wife and daughter of Kazakh oligarch and dissident Mukhtar Ablyazov, criticising serious failings in the procedure which it said was conducted without the knowledge of ministers.

A statement said the operation in which the two were expelled from Italy was in formal accordance with the law but condemned the way it was handled by officials.

"It was a grave failure not to inform the government of the entire episode, which had from the start elements and characteristics that were not ordinary," Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta's office said in the statement.

The woman, Alma Shalabayeva, and her six-year-old daughter were taken into custody by Italian police at the end of May and then put on a private plane to Kazakhstan, where she is reportedly staying with family.

