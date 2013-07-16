ROME The chief of staff of Italy's Interior Minister Angelino Alfano has resigned following a storm of criticism over the expulsion of the wife and daughter of dissident Kazakh oligarch Mukhtar Ablyazov, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Italian media reports had linked Alfano's chief of staff Giuseppe Procaccini to the incident, saying that he had met with Kazakh government officials before the midnight raid on Anna Shalabayeva's home and the deportation of her and her daughter.

Italy's main opposition parties said on Monday that Alfano, the deputy head of Italy's fragile ruling coalition, should step down over the affair. He is due to address parliament on Thursday.

(Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Catherine Hornby)