PERUGIA The public prosecutor said on Tuesday he would appeal against the acquittal of American student Amanda Knox for murdering British housemate Meredith Kercher in the Italian town of Perugia.

"We will appeal," prosecutor Giuliano Mignini told Reuters in a telephone interview. "The (higher) court will decide whether to confirm the first sentence or the second sentence."

According to Italian judicial process, the prosecution cannot file its appeal until the court publishes a formal explanation of its decision, expected in a few months.

The prosecution will appeal to the Court of Cassation, Italy's highest appeals court.

