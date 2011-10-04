Murdered British student Meredith Kercher's mother Arline reacts after the verdict on Amanda Knox of the U.S. and Raffaele Sollecito of Italy in the killing of Kercher was announced at a court in Perugia October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Tiziana Fabi/Pool

PERUGIA, Italy The family of murdered British student Meredith Kercher said on Tuesday their ordeal would continue as they searched for the truth after the acquittal of American Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito for the brutal 2007 killing.

Stephanie Kercher, Meredith's sister, said they would wait for the written explanation of the acquittal verdict by an appeal court on Monday in the hope that the killers would eventually be found.

"Once we've got the reasons behind the decisions for this one, then we can understand why they have been acquitted of it and work towards finding those who are responsible," she told a news conference.

"That's the biggest disappointment, not knowing still and knowing that there are someone or people out there who have done this," she said.

Meredith's Indian-born mother Arline said the investigation was up to the Italian police but the family's ordeal continued.

"What happened to my daughter Meredith is every mother's nightmare," she said.

The acquittal of Knox and Sollecito leaves Rudy Guede, an Ivoirian drifter and drug dealer, as the only person convicted for a killing which investigators believe was committed by more than one person.

Kercher's half-naked body, with more than 40 wounds and a deep gash in the throat, was found in 2007 in the apartment she shared with Knox in the Umbrian hill town of Perugia, where both were studying.

The murder investigation showed she was pinned down and stabbed to death although Monday's verdict left it unclear who else might have been involved.

