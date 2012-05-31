ROME Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti's labour reform plan, a crucial part of his drive to overhaul the sluggish economy, won Senate approval on Thursday after being watered down as a result of criticism by labour unions and political parties.

The reforms are seen as a test of the ability of Monti, heading an unelected technocrat government, to give new impetus to what has been the slowest-growing economy in the European Union for the past decade.

Portugal passed similar reforms in January and Spain in February, part of a wave of legislation by southern euro zone nations trying to make their economies more competitive and better able to grow at a time of deep economic crisis.

The Senate voted 231 to 33 in favour of Monti's package, which now goes to the Chamber of Deputies where it must pass unchanged to become law.

The reforms are intended to make it easier for companies to lay off workers when business conditions worsen, and to push employers to offer more permanent jobs instead of the insecure, temporary contracts most new hires are offered.

The new rules have been sharply criticised by labour unions and provoked disagreement within the left-right coalition that supports Monti in parliament.

Labour unions and the Democratic Party won a change that gives courts the power to order companies to reinstate workers under some circumstances, while the People of Liberty party and business lobbies softened some limits set on part-time or temporary labour contracts.

Critics argue that Italy's rigid labour market will be little changed by the reform but, with national elections looming next year, politicians are less and less willing to support potentially unpopular reforms.

Monti, who took power to head off a Greek-style default in November, passed a sweeping mix of tax rises and spending cuts to shore up public finances, and undertook a major overhaul of the pension system, which was largely praised by economists.

But his popularity has fallen dramatically as the austerity measures, which include 24 billion euros in new taxes this year alone, begin to weigh on households.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Tim Pearce)