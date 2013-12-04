ROME The decision by Italy's constitutional court to uphold a challenge to the validity of the current electoral law does not throw out the legislation entirely but strips it of elements ruled incompatible with the constitution, a source close to the court said on Wednesday.

The court ruled that the current law, which ensures a heavy majority to the largest party irrespective of how many votes it wins, breached the constitution because it sets no minimum threshold and thus potentially allows a party with only a tiny lead over its rivals to control parliament.

It also ruled that the so-called "blocked lists", which do not allow voters to choose individual candidates from party lists, were unconstitutional.

In effect, the ruling would leave the current law in place without the so-called "winner's premium". However the court also made clear that it expected parliament to pass a new law that respected the constitution.

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio)