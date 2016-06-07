Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
PARMA, Italy The European Food Safety Authority in Parma, Italy, received a package with explosive material on Tuesday which a local bomb squad destroyed, police said.
A worker in the authority's mail room called police after discovering a suspicious, book-sized package addressed to an employee who no longer worked at the authority, a police spokeswoman said.
The package contained a small amount of a powdered explosive material that was enough to maim, she said.
Two floors of the building where the authority is housed were temporarily evacuated while the bomb was neutralised la Repubblica newspaper's website said.
(Reporting by Valentina Accardo in Parma, writing by Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
ATHENS The leaders of ethnically-split Cyprus have asked the United Nations to prepare for a new peace conference in early March with guarantor powers, a U.N. envoy said on Wednesday.
YANGON A prominent Myanmar Muslim lawyer assassinated in Yangon was being closely watched by intelligence agents, according to friends and colleagues, and had received past threats over his sensitive work as an adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's ruling party.