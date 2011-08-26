ROME Italy has proof that Muammar Gaddafi planned to turn its tiny island of Lampedusa into an "inferno" by sending thousands of desperate African migrants there by boat, Foreign Minister Franco Frattini said.

Forcing poor migrants on a dangerous sea voyage was retaliation for Rome's endorsement of Libyan rebels and could constitute a crime against humanity, he said. Hundreds of migrants have died attempting the crossing in recent months.

"Putting desperate people on a boat and pushing them off to sea -- sending them to die in the Mediterranean -- is something very close to being another crime against humanity, for which the regime will have to answer," Frattini told Sky Italia television.

Italy also has evidence showing that Libyan authorities ordered civilian clothes be put on the bodies of soldiers, so as to pin blame for their deaths on NATO bombing, Frattini said.

Libya has long been a gathering point for thousands of African migrants trying to reach Europe via Lampedusa, off the southern coast of Sicily.

A deal between Gaddafi and Italy to send migrants back before they entered Italian waters curbed the flow until uprisings in North Africa earlier this year caused the collapse of strict border controls and created an increase in seaborne emigration.

Italy, once Gaddafi's biggest ally in Europe, provoked his rage after the former colonial power endorsed the rebels in April and joined a NATO bombing campaign.

"TERRIBLE MESSAGES"

"We have terrible messages (in our possession) and they will be made public soon," Frattini said in an interview with Avvenire, the Italian bishops' newspaper.

"We have proof of orders given by Gaddafi's government to transform Lampedusa into an inferno: 'Put thousands of desperate people on boats and throw the island into chaos.' We have proof and we cannot ignore it."

Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived in Lampedusa, almost overwhelming the tiny island.

Italy had suspected the departure of boats from Libya was coordinated, since they routinely appeared in groups of 15 or 20 every two weeks, Frattini said. Rome has taken in as many as 50,000 migrants since the start of the year, he added.

Chaos on the island turned into a headache for Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's conservative government, which came to power in 2008 pledging to stop illegal immigration.

The orders to put migrants on boats to Italy were given by Gaddafi himself, Libya's ambassador to Italy, Hafed Gaddur -- who defected to the rebel side in February -- told Italian radio.