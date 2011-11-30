MILAN Italy's Treasury assigned 3.4 billion euros (2.9 billion pounds) at a one-day liquidity auction, fully meeting requests from five bidders, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Wednesday.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it was launching a new system of overnight auctions to manage liquidity on the money market with immediate effect, using its account at the Bank of Italy.

The funds were assigned at a weighted average rate of 0.99 percent.

In the first such auction held on Wednesday morning, the Treasury assigned 1.98 billion euros, with requests from five bidders totalling a massive 11.45 billion euros.

