MILAN Italy injected 5.9 billion euros (5 billion pounds) in overnight funds on Thursday at twice daily liquidity tenders it launched for the first time the previous day, providing a short-term funding tool to starved European banks.

The Treasury announced on Wednesday it was introducing a new system to manage liquidity on the money market with immediate effect, using its account at the Bank of Italy which Treasury sources say held around 36 billion euros at the end of October.

On Thursday, requests came from six banks in the morning and only three in the afternoon for a total of 9.9 billion euros -- more than the 8.5 billion euros the Treasury had intended to offer at the two tenders.

The one-day funds were assigned at an average 0.70 percent rate in the morning tender, and at a lower 0.53 percent rate in the afternoon one -- in line with market levels for the overnight rate of 0.53/0.68 percent.

On the first day Italy had allotted 5.4 billion euros, with requests from five bidders at the two operations totalling 14.85 billion euros.

The move by Treasury, which brings Italy in line with practices existing in the other euro zone countries, comes at a time of severe funding stress for European banks.

Deposits parked overnight at the European Central Bank topped 300 billion euros on Wednesday as banks refuse to lend each other funds they have available.

The Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday it had introduced the new system in line with indications received long ago from the ECB adding that its initiative had drawn interest from several banks.

The facility used by the Treasury has been in place since 2007 but had so far been used only to drain liquidity, not to inject it. That was changed by two Treasury decrees over the past two months, the last one on November 28.

An ECB source said Italy lagged other euro zone countries in complying with indications the central bank has given on the way governments should manage their cash balances.

The Treasury said the initiative was not connected to a move by top central banks around the world which on Wednesday announced they would take steps to prevent a credit crunch among Europe's banks struggling the euro zone's debt crisis.

However, the timing of the move has raised speculation among analysts that the tenders are a way to provide extra funds to banks that are primary dealers on the Italian debt.

Access to the auctions is reserved to them and to other lenders that the Treasury will select on the basis of various criteria including their creditworthiness.

A list of eligible banks, which the Treasury said would be updated with more names in the coming days following an ongoing selection process, comprises 14 lenders including Barclays Bank (BARC.L), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

The Treasury holds a daily morning tender and decides in the early afternoon whether to hold a second one on the same day.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Gabriella Bruschi)