ROME Italian police arrested two fugitive mobsters on Friday in a bunker built on a steep slope and surrounded by dense brush where they were hiding out to avoid prosecution for mafia association, extortion and murder.

Flak-jacketed agents fought their way through undergrowth in the southern region of Calabria to the duo's lair, official video footage showed, where they found a "full-scale arsenal" of weapons, police said.

The pair were both wanted for crimes committed as part of the 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate, Europe's biggest cocaine broker which has eclipsed its Sicilian cousin Cosa Nostra and holds its native Calabria in a vice-like grip.

Giuseppe Crea, 37, the son of a jailed man police described as the "undisputed boss" of a local crime group, and Giuseppe Ferraro, 47, who was also wanted for murder, slept in bunk beds.

Police found detonators and were searching the 20 square-metre (215 square-foot) space for explosives, investigators said. The bunker had a dirt floor, electricity, and a tv set.

Crea is thought to have taken over from his father in the town of Rizziconi, not far from the huge container port of Gioia Tauro. He had been on the run from charges of mafia association and extortion since 2006 and was given a 22-year jail sentence last year.

"The capture of Crea was important because his clan was turning Rizziconi into an important criminal hub," said Andrea Grassi, head of Italy's SCO police squad.

His companion Giuseppe Ferraro had been involved in a bloody clan feud which cost the lives of more than 20 people in the 1980s, police said. He was convicted of murder and mafia association and now faces life in jail.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Steve Scherer; Editing by Richard Balmforth)