ROME Italian police arrested nine people and seized 130 kilos (287 pounds) of cocaine, smashing a major smuggling ring run by the Calabrian mafia that had monopolised sales of the drug in Venice, finance police said on Friday.

Among those arrested were three men suspected of being members of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia, a Colombian and two Albanians who ran a restaurant in the heart of canal-lined Venice that they used to sell drugs.

"The 'Ndrangheta had monopolised the cocaine market in Venice," Nicola Sibilia, a colonel in the finance police, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

As one of the main importers of cocaine to Europe from South America, the 'Ndrangheta has eclipsed the Sicilian Mafia as Italy's most powerful organised crime group, investigators say.

Based in Calabria, or the toe of Italy's boot-shaped peninsula, the 'Ndrangheta crime families have set up criminal activities in northern Italy and in dozens of countries around the world.

The head of a the smuggling ring was linked to the Morabito clan, one of the most powerful crime families in Calabria, Sibilia said. The man, identified only as A.V., had been living near Venice for more than 20 years.

Starting with the small-time dealers, police tracked down the suppliers, and found that 290 kilos of cocaine had been brought into Italy through the port of Livorno in two shipments in July and November, Sibilia said.

Those shipments, which hailed from Costa Rica and Colombia, were not seized so that police could identify the entire smuggling network.

On Thursday police arrested the three Calabrian suspects in a warehouse near Venice as they unloaded a shipment of 98 kilos of cocaine hidden inside boxes of cassava or manioca.

Among the real manioca were plastic versions of the root, inside of which were hidden rectangular packets of cocaine that tested at 99 percent purity levels, Sibilia said.

Inside the restaurant in central Venice, police seized both a kilo of coke and one of marijuana. Not all the cocaine smuggled was earmarked for Venice. Police also seized 32 kilos smuggled by the group in Milan, police said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Tom Heneghan)