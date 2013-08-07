German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
VALLETTA Italy on Tuesday night agreed to take 102 migrants stranded on a tanker in the Mediterranean after Malta refused to allow them entry for three days.
The migrants were rescued from a boat 24 miles (39 km) off the Libyan coast on Sunday night by the Liberian-registered tanker Salamis. The tanker then headed for Malta but was refused entry to Maltese water by the Maltese government. The migrants are mainly from north Africa.
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat resisted calls by the EU to let the migrants in, saying they were not in distress. He said the ship's captain had ignored orders by the Italian and Maltese rescue authorities to send the ship back to Libya.
Early on Wednesday, the Maltese government announced that Italy had agreed to take the migrants and the tanker would head for Syracuse in Sicily. Muscat thanked Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta for the decision saying it would "further reinforce good relations between the two countries."
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.