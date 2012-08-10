Juventus' coach Antonio Conte (L) looks on after their Italian Cup final soccer match against Napoli at the Olympic stadium in Rome, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

ROME Juventus coach Antonio Conte has been banned for 10 months in connection with the Calcioscommesse match-fixing scandal, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Friday.

Italy and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, who had faced a possible three-and-a-half-year ban, and his team mate Simone Pepe were, however, acquitted by the FIGC tribunal.

Conte, who led an undefeated Juventus to the Serie A title last season, was accused of failing to report incidents of match-fixing in two games in the 2010-11 season when he was the coach of then Serie B side Siena.

His assistant at Siena and Juventus, Angelo Alessio, was banned for eight months.

The matches that came under scrutiny were against Novara and Albinoleffe in May 2011.

Conte's original plea-bargain of a three-month ban and a fine of 200,000 euros ($246,200) had been rejected by the Federation's disciplinary commission, and after not being able to agree on revised terms, he opted to go to trial.

Juventus said Conte would appeal.

The charges against Pepe and Bonucci were related to a Serie A match between Bari and Udinese in 2010, which finished 3-3.

Bonucci was playing for Bari at the time and Pepe for the opposition.

"Juventus... warmly welcomes the acquittal of its players Leonardo Bonucci and Simone Pepe and reiterates its full support for Antonio Conte and Angelo Alessio in the hope that the next degree of judgement can finally allow their innocence to emerge fully," the Turin club said in a statement.

The tribunal also penalised Serie B clubs Lecce, relegated from the top division last season, and Grosseto, with both demoted to the Lega Pro division (formerly Serie C1) and handed six and three-point deductions respectively.

The presidents of both clubs were banned for five years.

Bologna and their former striker Marco Di Vaio were also acquitted by the committee but defender Daniele Portanova was banned for six months.

