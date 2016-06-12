Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
MILAN Italy's coastguard said on Sunday a total of 1,230 migrants had been picked up in nine rescue operations in the waters between Sicily and North Africa, with one dead body being recovered.
That brings the number of people saved at sea over the past four days to more than 4,000.
On Saturday, the coastguard said it had picked up 1,348 migrants in 11 rescue operations.
Italy is on the front line of Europe's immigration crisis, which is now in its third year.
PHNOM PENH Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Thursday a law was being amended to stop anyone convicted of an offence from running for office for five years, effectively barring his main rival from elections.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk, the chairman of EU leaders' meetings, called on Russia on Thursday to use its influence with rebels in east Ukraine to stop a recent spike in violence there.