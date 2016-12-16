Milan's mayor Giuseppe Sala arrives at La Scala opera house before the opening of the 2016-17 opera season with Puccini's Madama Butterfly in Milan, Italy December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, said on Thursday he had suspended himself from his duties after learning he was under investigation in a case involving tender bids at last year's Expo world fair.

Sala, elected mayor of Italy's financial capital earlier this year, was the former CEO of Expo Milan 2015.

In a statement, Sala said he had learned he was being probed in the case from journalist sources.

"While I have not the slightest idea of the investigative allegations I have decided to suspend myself from my position as mayor," he said.

Sala worked as head of Milan's Expo world fair between 2010 and 2015.

