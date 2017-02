ROME Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti named Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli as minister for economy and finance, the premier's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grilli will take over the full finance portfolio which is currently held by Monti in addition to his position as prime minister.

He will be formally sworn in by President Giorgio Napolitano at 1430 GMT.

(Reporting By Naomi O'Leary)