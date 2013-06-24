ROME Italy's Equal Opportunties and Sports Minister Josefa Idem resigned on Monday over a tax evasion scandal, adding to the difficulties of Prime Minister Enrico Letta's two month old coalition government.

Idem, a former Olympic canoeing champion from Letta's Democratic Party, announced her resignation after meeting with Letta.

She had previously insisted she would remain in office after it emerged this month that she had falsely declared that a gymnasium she owned was her primary home, thereby avoiding paying property tax on it.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)