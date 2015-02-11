Oil prices fall as Libya's output rebound boosts supply
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rebound in Libyan crude production combined with an increase in U.S. drilling to signal the potential for increased supply.
MILAN Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday a 10.2 percent core capital target set by the European Central Bank is final and not subject to further approval.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
LONDON - Growth in Britain's construction industry slowed slightly in March, adding to signs that the economy has lost some of its strong momentum of late last year when it defied the shock of the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Tuesday.