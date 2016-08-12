The entrance of the Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters is seen in Siena, central Italy, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN Investment firm Fintech, the top shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), has cut its stake in Italy's third biggest bank to 2.24 percent from 4.5 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob said on Friday.

The filing said the stake reduction took place on Aug. 4, around a week after the Tuscan lender announced a rescue plan including a 5-billion euro (4 billion pounds) capital increase to avert the risk of being wound down.

With Fintech cutting its stake, the Italian treasury becomes the bank's biggest investor with a holding of around 4 percent.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)