MILAN The European Banking Authority (EBA) was right to ask for a recapitalisation at Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), the body's chief told reporters.

"Now that losses at MPS have materialised I believe we can acknowledge that EBA was right to ask for a recapitalisation," EBA's chairman Andrea Enria said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.

The Siena-based bank is in a crisis over an opaque series of derivatives and structured finance deals that have produced losses of 720 million euros ($970 million) and raised questions about possible corruption by bank officials.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)