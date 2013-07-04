FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
ROME Italian authorities must closely monitor Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's (BMPS.MI) restructuring plan and be ready to act if Italy's third-largest lender misses its financial targets, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
At the end of its annual Clause IV consultations with Italy, the IMF also said that stress test results showed the capital levels of Italian banks were well above minimum requirements.
But it added that capital buffers could easily be used up in difficult scenarios and that banks needed to increase profitability and efficiency.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.