Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
MILAN Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut its long-term credit rating on scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) by one notch to "BB" on Thursday, citing concerns over potential losses from structured finance contracts.
Last week, Italy's third-biggest bank said that complex derivative trades, which only came to light recently, could cost it 720 million euros (£616.02 million).
Prosecutors in Siena, where the 540-year-old lender is based, are looking into allegations of fraud in connection to derivatives trades, as well as corruption in the 2007 acquisition by Monte Paschi of smaller lender Antonveneta.
Standard & Poor's said its rating remained on credit watch negative to reflect possible losses from the transactions, which it said may be larger than previously announced.
"We believe the above mentioned investigation could identify losses larger than originally anticipated," it said.
S&P, which also cut ratings on all classes of Monte Paschi's subordinated debt and preferred stock by one notch, said the potential losses showed a risk of management weaknesses.
It said its current rating on the Tuscan bank incorporated two notches of extraordinary government support.
Monte Paschi is set to receive 3.9 billion euros of state aid by the end of February.
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
BEIJING China has no plans to implement a nationwide property tax this year, the spokeswoman for China's parliament said on Saturday, despite mounting expectations that such measures would soon be introduced to restrain surging property prices.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.