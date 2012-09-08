Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
CERNOBBIO, Italy Italy does not need aid from its European partners at this stage, but there would be no dramatic consequences if it had to seek assistance in the future, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Saturday.
"If the country had to ask for help one day, it would not be a drama," Monti told to CNBC television. The comments were confirmed by his spokeswoman.
Italy has been widely seen as one of the likely beneficiaries of the new European Central Bank scheme to hold down market turmoil by buying sovereign debt of countries that have undertaken major reforms.
Italian officials have consistently said that the country can manage on its own after a tough programme of budget cuts and reforms and will not need to call on the ECB to ease its borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has delayed its earnings announcement, planned for Tuesday, after it was not able to immediately secure the approval of its auditor, a source briefed on the matter said.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.