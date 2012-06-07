PALERMO, Italy Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday euro zone leaders were starting to realise that urgent action needed to be taken to save the single currency.

Speaking to a congress of Italian bankers, Monti said recent pressure on euro zone sovereign bonds showed the crisis was being fuelled by a lack of confidence in the euro zone system as a whole.

"We need to act rapidly to break this vicious circle. We need to show concrete willingness to preserve the single currency," said Monti, who spoke in favour of greater financial and banking integration.

"I am confident from the contacts I have had in the last few days and hours that a feeling of urgency is emerging with regards to taking difficult and important decisions."

(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)