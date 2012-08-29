MILAN Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti will tell German Chancellor Angelo Merkel at a meeting in Berlin today that Germany faces a potential inflation risk from the large difference in spreads between German and Italian bonds, he said in a newspaper interview Wednesday.

Monti declined to discuss the specifics of Wednesday's meeting. But he indicated he would continue to put pressure on Merkel to agree to a European shield against high borrowing costs.

"It would certainly be fair to point out that while the imbalance (in spreads) is a serious issue for us ... it's also a risk for countries that seem to benefit," he told Italy's business daily Il sole-24 Ore in an interview.

"The current configuration of spreads has created growth in Germany's M3 money supply, which has resulted in artificially low interest rates, rising bond prices and upward pressure on real estate values. This results in a potential inflation risk in Germany, which I don't thing corresponds to the desires of the European Central bank nor to the desires of Germany."

Monti said preventing the ECB from intervening in bond markets, as the Bundesbank wants to do, could result in an own goal "from the German point of view, with paradoxical effects."

The meeting will be part of a round of shuttle diplomacy between euro zone leaders following a brief summer lull and in the run-up to what could be a crucial month in the bloc's 2-1/2 year debt crisis.

